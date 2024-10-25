Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Swiss-funded Thai climate project accused of labour abuse

Bangkok skyline
Bangkok skyline Keystone
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss-funded Thai climate project accused of labour abuse
Listening: Swiss-funded Thai climate project accused of labour abuse

A Thai electric bus company, which is partially financed by Swiss CO₂ tax funds, stands accused of violating local labour rights in Bangkok.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As part of the Paris Climate Agreement, Switzerland finances electric buses in Bangkok. This will reduce emissions in Thailand, and Switzerland will in turn receive CO₂ certificates. This is the first compensation project of its kind in the world.

But the Thai company that manufactures the buses is accused of violating trade union rights, according to the Beobachter.

+ Swiss citizen triggers uproar in Thailand

We meet Su an hour’s drive outside Bangkok. He tells us how much hope he had placed in the new union that he founded last year with other employees. Su’s real name is different and he wishes to remain anonymous. He wanted to be elected as the union’s chairman. The shock came on the day of the meeting.

He says he was called into his supervisor’s office, where he was told that his employment had ended and that he was no longer allowed to enter the company.

International criticism

The accusation that he was sick too often, says Su, is a pretext. The company, Absolute Assembly, wanted to get rid of him. A short time later, a second founding member of the new union was fired.

David Welsh of the US international workers’ organisation Solidarity Center is disappointed. “Instead of welcoming serious negotiations, the union leadership was fired,” he said. The employees were promised benefits if they did not join the union.

The company’s actions have had a negative impact on the growth of the new union, according to Larey Yoopensuk from the trade union association TEAM. At present, the union’s negotiating power is very low because it has too few members. Only about 10% of the original members remain in the union.

The parent company of Absolute Assembly, Energy Absolute, wrote in response to the allegations that the company had complied with the laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Thailand and that the employees’ rights to union membership had been protected. Both sides had found a beneficial and satisfactory solution.

More

Investor obligations

Georg Leutert from the international trade union association IndustriALL disagrees. IndustriALL approached the Swiss government last year, asking them to intervene with the Thai employer. The company only reacts to international pressure, says Leutart.

Unfortunately, says Leutert, international investors very often do not look very closely at ​​employee and trade union rights before issuing funds.

However, under the Paris Climate Agreement, these foreign partners are responsible for ensuring that labour standards are adhered to.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
271 Likes
171 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

More

Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

This content was published on In 2022, GDP in Switzerland increased by 3% at the previous year's prices. The main drivers were the manufacturing industry and the energy sector.

Read more: Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR