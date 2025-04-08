The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate change

Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists

In some Swiss regions, less than half the normal amount of precipitation has fallen so far.
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists
The start of the year has been far too dry for Switzerland's rivers and lakes. Some of them have fallen to record levels, and the situation is not about to improve, warned MeteoNews on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes

The weather is expected to remain dry until at least next weekend.

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) confirmed on Tuesday in an interview with Keystone-ATS news agency that widespread and sustained precipitation would be needed before lake and river levels could return to normal.

Isolated, local thunderstorms may cause a rise from time to time, but have little influence at the wider regional level.

According to MeteoNews, there is currently a national precipitation deficit of around 25% this year.

Canton Valais, the foothills of the Alps, and the north and centre of canton Graubünden in southeastern Switzerland are particularly hard hit. In some regions, less than half the normal amount of precipitation has fallen so far.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

