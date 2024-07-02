Swiss Solidarity launches campaign for people affected by storms

Several people lost their lives and hundreds had to leave their homes due to recent storms. Ti-Press

Swiss Solidarity has launched an appeal for donations for people affected by the recent storms in the cantons of Graubünden, Valais and Ticino. Swiss Solidarity's aid will focus on supporting private individuals in the worst-affected areas, the fundraising organisation announced on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Swiss Solidarity was able to provide an initial amount of funding as emergency aid. This will help bridge the most difficult bottlenecks for affected families, it continued.

In a second step, any remaining costs for damaged houses or other material damage will be paid out once the insurance companies have settled their accounts. Swiss Solidarity is in contact with various municipalities to coordinate the aid.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Swiss Solidarity’s aid in the event of natural disasters in Switzerland is a supplement to the aid provided by the public sector and insurance companies. It is primarily used where there are gaps in the system, the effects of the disaster justify it and Swiss Solidarity can use the donations efficiently.

If the donations received by Swiss Solidarity exceed the needs, the remaining amount will be allocated to the Swiss Severe Weather Fund. This fund covers storm damage affecting private individuals in the event of minor incidents in Switzerland.

More

More How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events This content was published on Nature is proving a more powerful and unpredictable force than concrete flood protection measures. Read more: How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events

In recent days and weeks, storms have caused extensive damage in various regions of Switzerland. Several people lost their lives and hundreds had to leave their homes.

Donations to Swiss Solidarity can be made via the website www.swiss-solidarity.orgExternal link or via the Twint payment system, as well as at any post office counter with the note “Unwetter Schweiz”.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe