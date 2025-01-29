Switzerland targets 65% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

Switzerland has set an ambitious goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2035 um 65 Prozent senken Original Read more: Bundesrat will Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2035 um 65 Prozent senken

On Wednesday, the Swiss government gave the green light to this new target under the Paris Agreement.

Greenhouse gas emissions are set to be cut by an average of 59% between 2031 and 2035, compared to 1990 levels, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, announced on Wednesday. This target aligns with the Climate and Innovation Act’s reduction path and will be achieved mainly through domestic measures.

The Paris Agreement aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the statement added. It requires all countries to take concrete action to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

