Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland

Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of SAC huts
There are currently 152 Swiss Alpine Club mountain huts dotted across the Alps. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland
Listening: Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland

Over one-third of Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) mountain huts could be unstable in the future due to thawing permafrost, according to a study. In addition, 42 huts are endangered by landslides from permafrost zones.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The supply of water to mountain huts is also becoming a delicate issue, the SAC said on Monday. Currently, 29 huts close to glaciers will lose water supplied by the ice giants by 2030. By 2050, a further 25 will lose access to water supplies. These forecasts show that adjustments must be made to guarantee supplies.

+ Thawing permafrost decoded by breakthrough Swiss research

Today, guests can still see a glacier from almost a third of the 152 SAC huts dotted across the Alps. By 2050, this will only be true for 10% of all SAC accommodation – and none by the end of the century. Over the next 25 years, melting ice will create large lakes near 21 huts, SAC reports.

+ Loss of permafrost – a global cause for concern

At present, 22 cabins have access to glaciers in summer and winter, but in 25 years this will only be the case for six huts.

Melting permafrost, increasing natural hazards and altered landscapes necessitate major investments and innovative adaptations in hut construction, the club says. A fund set up by SAC will not be sufficient to finance construction projects. The club is therefore dependent on solid partnerships and donations.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
352 Likes
234 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Federal Council opposes neutrality initiative

More

Swiss government rejects neutrality initiative

This content was published on It is not necessary to define Swiss neutrality more strictly, according to the Swiss government. The Federal Council has rejected the so-called “neutrality initiative”.

Read more: Swiss government rejects neutrality initiative
TPF acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

More

Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

This content was published on The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.

Read more: Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case
Timetable change brings more trains during the day and at night

More

New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.

Read more: New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains
Wage gap between women and men is narrowing

More

Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly

This content was published on The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts.

Read more: Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR