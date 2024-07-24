Climate group disrupts traffic at Cologne airport and says more to come

By Ludwig Burger and Klaus Lauer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport temporarily stopped all flights on Wednesday after Last Generation activists blocked a runway in what the climate activist group said was “just the beginning” of similar action globally within weeks.

The airport, Germany’s sixth largest near the former West German capital, said it resumed operations during the morning after halting all flights shortly before 0400 GMT.

The group, Last Generation, earlier said on the X social media platform that it had blocked air traffic at the airport and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway.

Last Generation, which wants the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030, said in a media briefing that similar airport disruptions were being prepared globally.

“That was just the beginning today. Over the next few weeks we will repeat this in Germany, Europe and globally,” Last Generation activist Ronja Kuenkler told journalists.

She declined to comment when asked whether the Paris Olympics, due to start on Friday, could be targeted.

The group earlier predicted protests at airports across Europe and North America for Wednesday, but no major disruptions have been reported.

In Norway, three activists were apprehended in the early morning hours after cutting a hole in a fence and briefly making it onto a runway at the Oslo Airport, local police said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Klaus Lauer; Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo ; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Miranda Murray and Alex Richardson)