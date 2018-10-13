This content was published on October 13, 2018 5:37 PM Oct 13, 2018 - 17:37

The hot summer and warm autumn made many people aware of the need for political action against climate change, according to environmental activists. (© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

Several thousand people have taken to the streets of the Swiss city of Geneva to call for a radical action against climate change.



Speakers at the rally which was attended by an estimated 3,500 people, criticised the politicians for ignoring the urgency of the situation.



Last Monday, the United Nations panel on climate change published its latest report recommending more ambitious goals to counter global warming.

Saturday’s demonstration, organised by an alliance of non-governmental organisations, was part of a series on Climate Marches across neighbouring France, in Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and the French overseas territories.

The organisers of the event said Geneva was the perfect place for a protest as it is the seat of the United Nations panel on climate change, a hub of the global finance, petrol and coal trade.

The first Climate March was held in New York four years ago and the protest movement later extended to Europe.

Last month, hundreds of thousands of people took part in environmental protests across the world.

Campaigners against global warming have also been active in Switzerland recently with demonstrations and the planned launch of a people’s initiative calling for carbon dioxide emissions in Switzerland to be reduced to zero by 2050.

