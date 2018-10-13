Saturday’s demonstration, organised by an alliance of non-governmental organisations, was part of a series on Climate Marches across neighbouring France, in Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and the French overseas territories.
The organisers of the event said Geneva was the perfect place for a protest as it is the seat of the United Nations panel on climate change, a hub of the global finance, petrol and coal trade.
The first Climate March was held in New York four years ago and the protest movement later extended to Europe.
Last month, hundreds of thousands of people took part in environmental protests across the world.
Campaigners against global warming have also been active in Switzerland recently with demonstrations and the planned launch of a people’s initiative calling for carbon dioxide emissions in Switzerland to be reduced to zero by 2050.
