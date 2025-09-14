A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice
Around 1,000 people demonstrated for climate justice in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday afternoon. The climate crisis is exacerbating injustice around the world, and the current economic system benefits from colonial and patriarchal oppression, said one of the speakers.
Français
fr
Un millier de manifestants à Berne pour la justice climatique
Natural disasters will force millions of people to flee their countries. The climate crisis is not just an ecological crisis, but also a social crisis, the demonstrators said.
For a long time now, it has not been a question of preventing the crisis, but of limiting its scale, the organisers of the demonstration, who came together under the banner Klimastreik Bern (Climate Strike Bern). In their view, people need to remain supportive and critical, and commit themselves to a fairer world.
At around 4pm, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Waisenhausplatz. After the first speeches, they marched through the city.
According to estimates by a journalist from the Keystone-SDA news agency, around 1,000 people joined the march, including the president of the Green Party, Lisa Mazzone of Geneva. The organisers put the figure at 2,500, they said in a press release early in the evening.
