Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition

BKW drops project for Alpine solar power plant
Swiss energy provider BKW Group has decided to abandon the construction of a planned photovoltaic energy plant in the Bernese Oberland, partly due to opposition from environmentalists.
June 20, 2025 - 09:11
According to the company, the main reasons for the Tschingel plant were opposition from environmental authorities and organisations, the timeframe imposed by the so-called Solar Express – the federal government’s extensive subsidy programme – and economic uncertainties.
According to BKW, the plant would have made a significant contribution to Switzerland’s winter electricity supply, with an expected annual production of around 14 gigawatt hours: around 3100 households could have been supplied with renewable energy.
The project also enjoyed local support: both the Grindel Alpine Cooperative and the municipality of Schattenhalb had given their approval in 2023.
Now BKW will focus on another project, the Mont Sol project in Saint-Imier in the Bernese Jura.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga
