The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground
Cargo sous terrain is a multi-billion-franc private initiative to build an underground tunnel system for transporting goods around Switzerland. But enthusiasm for the ambitious long-planned project appears to have cooled. Our short video explains where the project currently stands.
Building work was supposed to start next year so the first section between Harkingen and Zurich could be up-and-running by 2031. But things have not been going to plan, and it’s been delayed.
