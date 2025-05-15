The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate solutions

The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground


Cargo sous terrain is a multi-billion-franc private initiative to build an underground tunnel system for transporting goods around Switzerland. But enthusiasm for the ambitious long-planned project appears to have cooled. Our short video explains where the project currently stands.

This content was published on
1 minute

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

Building work was supposed to start next year so the first section between Harkingen and Zurich could be up-and-running by 2031. But things have not been going to plan, and it’s been delayed.

Check out the article below for more background information on the Swiss mega-cargo project that everyone is talking about:

More

Edited Veronica De Vore

