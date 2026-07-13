Swiss CO₂ progress in transport sector limited: WWF

CO2: progress in the transport sector remains limited, according to the WWF Keystone-SDA

The reduction of Swiss CO₂ emissions was significant in the heating sector, but remained limited relating to transport last year – a rate that the WWF considers insufficient to meet climate targets.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr CO2: les progrès dans les transports restent limités, selon le WWF Original Read more: CO2: les progrès dans les transports restent limités, selon le WWF

Emissions from fuel use fell by 4.8% compared with the previous year, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said in a press release. This trend is attributable to improved energy efficiency in buildings and the increased use of renewable energy for heating.

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CO₂ emissions from motor fuels, meanwhile, fell by around 1%, mainly due to the growth of electric mobility and increased consumption of biofuels. In 2025, the share of biocarburants in total petrol and diesel consumption exceeded 5% for the first time.

Compared with 1990, emissions from fuels have fallen by 46%, whilst those from motor fuels have fallen by 8%.

In 2024, Switzerland emitted a total of 40.1 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, as previously reported by the FOEN. This is 27.3% less than in 1990. Since that base year, emissions have fallen by 47% in buildings, by 33% in industry and by nearly 10% in transport.

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Switzerland has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least half between 1990 and 2030, before achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Not fast enough, says WWF

For the WWF, transport remains the main obstacle to reducing CO₂ emissions in Switzerland. The organisation points out that emissions from road traffic fell by only 0.8% last year, a rate it considers insufficient to meet the country’s climate targets.

It is calling for a reduction in the number of vehicles by strengthening public transport and non-motorised transport, whilst promoting electric mobility. It argues that these measures would help to cut emissions, reduce travel costs and limit Switzerland’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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