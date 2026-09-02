Local energy cooperatives are expanding in Switzerland

Estimates: More than 1,800 local electricity cooperatives have been set up Keystone-SDA

According to the solar energy industry association, the model for local electricity cooperatives, which was introduced in Switzerland at the start of the year, has been a success. After just six months, there are already around 1,800 such cooperatives across Switzerland, as shown by an initial estimate from Swissolar.

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The figures are based on a survey of the 30 largest Swiss distribution network operators and data from the platform for local electricity communities, as Swissolar announced on Wednesday. The survey covered 1,323 local electricity communities (LEG). As the network areas of the operators surveyed cover around 71% of the population, the association extrapolated the figure to the whole of Switzerland.

A LEG – often referred to as a local electricity community – is an association of electricity producers, consumers and, optionally, storage operators within a municipality. The model makes it possible to sell self-generated solar power directly to the neighbourhood or to purchase it from there.

According to Swissolar, the prevalence of these communities is not uniform. In some regions, many projects are already up and running, while in others there are none as yet. The association cited varying levels of demand, as well as differences in processes, IT systems or the services offered by the respective grid operators, as possible reasons for this.

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The size of individual LEGs also varies considerably. On average, a community comprises 7.2 participants or connections. However, the range of regional averages extends from three to 29 participants per LEG. This shows that, alongside small neighbourhood groups, larger associations are also emerging, the association added.

One-fifth generate electricity

The data also provides an insight into the composition of the communities: around 22% of participants generated renewable electricity themselves. Of these, 13% were so-called “prosumers”, who both generate and consume electricity, and 9% were pure producers. By contrast, 78% of members merely consumed electricity.

According to Swissolar, there is still considerable potential. Despite the positive start, the association continues to see obstacles. It is calling, for example, for the full exploitation of the legal scope for discounts on grid usage. Furthermore, unnecessary charges should be avoided and electricity supply within a LEG should be permitted even across municipal boundaries.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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