Switzerland notes EU roadmap for CO2 reduction
Switzerland has taken note of European Commission plans for reducing CO2 emissions, which were outlined on Friday.
The EC is proposing a revision of the European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2030 onwards.
The target of reducing CO2 emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels remains unchanged. However, changes are planned regarding the use of revenue from the ETS. Funds are now to be used in a more targeted manner for CO2 reduction measures.
The basic principle remains the same: those who emit CO₂ must pay for it. The ETS covers companies in the energy and industrial sectors, as well as parts of the aviation and maritime sectors.
Switzerland has its own ETS, which is linked to that of the EU. For the link to function, both systems must be designed to be compatible, the Swiss authorities wrote in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA. Should any changes be made, Bern and Brussels will have to discuss them in the joint committee.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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