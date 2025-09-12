Swiss climate policy favours incentives over taxes from 2030

On Friday, the government discussed the revision of the CO2 Act for the years after 2030 in order to implement the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% by 2040 as set out in the Climate Protection Act.
The CO2 Act regulates greenhouse gas emissions for the buildings, transport, industry and transport sectors, among others. The Federal Council wants to achieve the targets with a new emissions trading system.
Rights would be required for every tonne of CO2 emitted by a company or sector, the number of which would be reduced annually.
The Federal Council is also planning legal requirements for CO2 extraction and storage. It has instructed the Department of the Environment to draw up proposals for this framework law and the CO2 Act by the end of June 2026.
More
More
Swiss Politics
Parliamentary resolutions on the revised CO2 Act: An overview
This content was published on
Recent revisions to the CO2 Act, at a glance.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
12,000 fish to be transferred by helicopter in Swiss river cleanup operation
This content was published on
Some 12,000 fish are being removed from the River Spöl in the Swiss National Park. This operation is necessary before cleaning up the riverbed, which was contaminated by PCBs during maintenance work in 2016.
Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
This content was published on
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.