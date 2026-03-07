Swiss government rejects Green Party’s solar initiative

On Friday, the government rejected the initiative to make solar compulsory on all new buildings and renovations, arguing that it would constitute an infringement of private property.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral rejette l’initiative sur le solaire des Verts Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral rejette l’initiative sur le solaire des Verts

The government said it recognised the need for domestic energy production to be significantly expanded. However, the initiative would constitute an infringement of private property and the guarantee of ownership, ministers said in a press releaseExternal link.

Its implementation would give rise to a number of problems in the division of tasks between federal and cantonal authorities, the government argued. It also said the initiative would raise major issues like increased manpower requirements and the need to strengthen the electricity grid and develop storage solutions.

Finally, the central demand of the initiative is already taken into account by new energy regulations for cantons introduced in 2025. Since last year, the Energy Act has also made it compulsory for roofs or facades of new buildings to be equipped with a solar power system if the construction area exceeds 300m2.

Mandatory solar installation

The Green Party’s “For a secure supply of renewable energy (solar initiative)” was submitted on December 10 last year with 134,000 signatures. If the text were to be accepted by a majority of citizens and cantons, the obligation to install photovoltaic panels on new buildings or major conversions would come into force one year after the national vote.

For existing buildings and installations, solar panels would become compulsory within 15 years. Under the terms of the initiative, federal authorities would offer financial support for this process, and exceptions would be possible – for listed buildings, in cases of hardship, or where installation would entail disproportionate costs.

