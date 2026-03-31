Switzerland’s first Alpine solar plant exceeds power expectations
The Madrisa Solar photovoltaic system produced more electricity than forecast in its first winter. According to the energy company Repower, the Graubünden plant is the first Alpine solar power plant in Switzerland.
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The plant generated around 1.5 gigawatt hours of electricity in the winter period from October to March, the energy company Repower announced on Tuesday. Around 3,600 solar modules were in operation during this period, which corresponds to around 20% of the planned total plant.
The aim is to connect around 70% of the plant to the grid by November. The largest construction phase of the project will begin at the start of May with full commissioning expected by the end of 2027.
Plant designed for winter electricity
The plant is located at around 2,000 metres above sea level and is designed for high winter power generation. After the first snowfall, the output increased by around 15% thanks to the reflected light. This was made possible by so-called bifacial solar modules, which produce electricity on both sides.
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The electricity produced is used by Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich (EKZ) and Bergbahnen Klosters-Madrisa. Together with their own systems, the mountain railways have generated more energy than they need to operate during the winter season, Repower added.
The plant was built by Madrisa Solar AG. Repower, EKZ and the municipality of Klosters each hold a one-third stake in the company. The total investment amounts to CHF70 million ($87 million).
Two other large Alpine solar plants are currently being built in Graubünden as part of the federal government’s Solar Express programme: NalpSolar by Axpo and SedrunSolar by Energia Alpina. Both are located in the municipality of Tujetsch in the Surselva region. Madrisa Solar was the first of these plants to be connected to the grid last September as part of the Solarexpress programme.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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