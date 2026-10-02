From diesel to solar: a Swiss project for the streets of Dakar

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A Swiss-funded carbon offset project in Senegal wants to make Dakar’s iconic city buses quieter and cleaner. After six years and various delays, the first solar-electric vehicle has just completed a test drive.

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Dakar’s Car Rapides are hard to miss. The brightly painted, diesel-belching minibuses have rattled through the Senegalese capital’s streets for decades, carrying millions of passengers and pumping out fumes in equal measure.

The EcoCar Solaire project, conceived by entrepreneur Mandu Dos Santos Pinto, wants to replace the minibus’s diesel engine with swappable batteries charged by solar panels. The goal is ambitious: retrofit 1,680 vehicles – some 20% of the fleet – offsetting 300,000 tonnes of CO2 produced in Switzerland in the process.

The project sits within a broader bilateral climate agreement signed by Switzerland and Senegal in 2021, under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which allows Switzerland to offset its domestic emissions by financing green projects abroad. Switzerland is a pioneer in seeking to offset domestic emissions with this approach.

For Dos Santos Pinto, gaining official recognition under the Swiss carbon offset agreement is crucial. Without it, he says, it would be almost impossible to secure the investment needed to finance the transformation and train Senegalese mechanics to convert the rest of the Car Rapide fleet.

>> Switzerland has been a poster child for carbon offsetting, but the success of its strategy is in question:

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More Emissions reduction Switzerland’s bet on carbon offsets shows little payoff so far This content was published on After the Paris Agreement, Switzerland set out to be a pioneer of international carbon offsetting. But so far it has delivered less than 1% of the emissions cuts it promised to buy abroad by 2030. Read more: Switzerland’s bet on carbon offsets shows little payoff so far

But approval has proved elusive. The scrutiny of Switzerland’s carbon offset programmes has intensified, with critics questioning both the opacity of the approval process and whether Swiss-funded projects generate reductions that would have happened anyway. As a result, the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment has tightened its procedures. EcoCar Solaire has been caught in the resulting slowdown, waiting six years for the green light.

The first electric minibus successfully completed its test drive in Switzerland in August 2025 and is now being prepared for its journey back to Dakar. Whether and when the project can scale from one converted bus to the goal of 1,680 remains to be seen.

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Edited by Veronica De Vore/dos

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