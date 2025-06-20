Swiss nuclear power plant decommissioning reaches halfway mark

Mühleberg power plant decommissioning at the halfway stage
Keystone-SDA
The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland, at Mühleberg, is halfway complete.
This content was published on
June 20, 2025 - 10:28
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Work on the 11-year project is proceeding according to plan.
+ Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?
Of the 13,000 tonnes of metal structures, 6,700 have already left the shutdown nuclear power plant, Stefan Klute, project manager for the decommissioning, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.
Decommissioning of BKW’s nuclear power plant began in January 2020. By the end of 2030, all radioactive materials should have been removed from the plant and the actual dismantling of the nuclear power plant should be complete.
+ Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?
Although the way in which a nuclear power plant is dismantled is internationally tried and tested, this work nevertheless has a certain pioneering character, according to Klute.
“As far as the necessary administrative procedures are concerned, we are pioneering the way for subsequent decommissioning projects,” he said.
More
More
Switzerland proceeds with historic nuclear shutdown
This content was published on
Dec 20, 2019
The 47-year-old Mühleberg nuclear power plant, near Bern, was permanently switched off on Friday.
Read more: Switzerland proceeds with historic nuclear shutdown
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at
english@swissinfo.ch
Articles in this story
More
First 100% electric bus unveiled in Geneva
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
First new-generation 100% electric e-bus unveiled by the Geneva public transport authorities.
Read more: First 100% electric bus unveiled in Geneva
More
Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.
Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme
More
Controversial Swiss asylum centre opens doors
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
A new Swiss asylum centre in canton Geneva has opened its doors despite facing fierce oppoisition.
Read more: Controversial Swiss asylum centre opens doors
More
Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss energy provider BKW Group abandons planned photovoltaic energy plant, partly due to opposition from environmentalists.
Read more: Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition
More
Jewish communities federation praises Swiss foreign minister Cassis
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities president praises embattled foreign minister Ignazio Cassis as doing "a very good job".
Read more: Jewish communities federation praises Swiss foreign minister Cassis
More
Climate study warns of more heavy summer storms in the Alps
This content was published on
Jun 19, 2025
Heavy summer storms in the Alps may double in frequency due to warming according to study.
Read more: Climate study warns of more heavy summer storms in the Alps
More
Swiss Senate recommends rejection of neutrality initiative
This content was published on
Jun 19, 2025
Swiss Senate rejects neutrality initiative seeking to enshrine armed neutrality and limit sanctions.
Read more: Swiss Senate recommends rejection of neutrality initiative
More
Swiss Tropical Institute discovers new parasitic worm species
This content was published on
Jun 19, 2025
Swiss Tropical Institute uncovers Trichuris incognita, a drug-resistant parasitic worm.
Read more: Swiss Tropical Institute discovers new parasitic worm species
More
Swiss parliament to boost child abuse prevention in churches
This content was published on
Jun 19, 2025
Swiss parliament calls for a government plan to boost child abuse prevention in churches.
Read more: Swiss parliament to boost child abuse prevention in churches
More
Swiss parliamentary alliance backs e-ID law
This content was published on
Jun 19, 2025
Swiss parliamentary alliance supports electronic ID law, ensuring user data control.
Read more: Swiss parliamentary alliance backs e-ID law
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.