The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate solutions

Swiss nuclear power plant decommissioning reaches halfway mark

Mühleberg power plant decommissioning at the halfway stage
Mühleberg power plant decommissioning at the halfway stage Keystone-SDA

The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland, at Mühleberg, is halfway complete.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Work on the 11-year project is proceeding according to plan.

+ Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

Of the 13,000 tonnes of metal structures, 6,700 have already left the shutdown nuclear power plant, Stefan Klute, project manager for the decommissioning, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

Decommissioning of BKW’s nuclear power plant began in January 2020. By the end of 2030, all radioactive materials should have been removed from the plant and the actual dismantling of the nuclear power plant should be complete.

+ Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

Although the way in which a nuclear power plant is dismantled is internationally tried and tested, this work nevertheless has a certain pioneering character, according to Klute.

“As far as the necessary administrative procedures are concerned, we are pioneering the way for subsequent decommissioning projects,” he said.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Heatwaves are getting hotter and hotter - temperature extremes are increasing

More

Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

This content was published on Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.

Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR