Budget cuts could compromise weather forecasts: MeteoSwiss director

MeteoSwiss director warns of the consequences of the austerity measures Keystone-SDA

The director of the Swiss meteorological service MeteoSwiss has warned of the consequences of government austerity measures.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Meteoschweiz-Direktor warnt vor Folgen der Sparmassnahmen Original Read more: Meteoschweiz-Direktor warnt vor Folgen der Sparmassnahmen

Investments such as the replacement of weather radars are at risk, which could lead to less accurate forecasts, Stefan Uhlenbrook told the Blick newspaper.

“The 27th austerity package is hitting us hard,” said Uhlenbrook, adding that there is limited scope for savings as MeteoSwiss is already run as a lean organisation. “We are automating wherever possible,” said Uhlenbrook, who wants to promote international cooperation.

Public safety is not directly jeopardised by the cuts, but operational risks have increased. For example, the replacement of weather radars is at risk due to the cost-cutting measures. “If these are not replaced in good time, this will lead to less accurate forecasts – and possibly to greater damage,” said Uhlenbrook.

According to the MeteoSwiss director, the accuracy rate for severe weather forecasts currently stands at over 86%.

With regard to the hot summer, Uhlenbrook hopes that it will foster the political will to invest in environmental and climate issues. “The more time we lose, the later we take action, the more expensive it generally becomes,” he said. Dry summers are clearly predicted in climate scenarios.

According to the MeteoSwiss director, it is not yet possible to say whether the summer will remain this hot. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) announced in early July that the world must prepare more thoroughly for extreme weather events due to the expected intense El Niño phase.

An El Niño is characterised by unusually high sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific. It is still too early to say whether the phenomenon will affect the weather in Switzerland, said Uhlenbrook. He described those who are already drawing a connection as “alarmists”.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories