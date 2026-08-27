The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Climate solutions

MétéoSwiss adopts AI for thunderstorm warnings

MeteoSwiss uses AI to provide more accurate thunderstorm warnings
MeteoSwiss uses AI to provide more accurate thunderstorm warnings Keystone-SDA

An algorithm now alerts users of the MétéoSuisse app and website to the risk of hail, heavy rain and lightning. According to the Swiss government, the new system helps to reduce false alarms and warn the public more quickly.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
MétéoSwiss adopts AI for thunderstorm warnings
Listening: MétéoSwiss adopts AI for thunderstorm warnings
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

After four years of development, the system was brought into operation this summer, MétéoSuisse said in a press release on Thursday. Every five minutes, it analyses radar and lightning data for the whole of Switzerland and calculates the probability of hail, lightning and heavy rain for the coming hour.

+ Swiss study finds AI fails to predict extreme weather events

This is the first time a deep learning algorithm has been used to issue warnings. Using a vast training dataset, the system has learned how thunderstorms move and develop over Switzerland. Its training, which required significant computing time, took place on supercomputers in Lugano.

Despite the use of AI, the scientific rigour of meteorologists remains essential, according to MétéoSuisse. The knowledge and expertise of specialists are still crucial for accurately assessing complex weather situations, among other things.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR