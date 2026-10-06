Swiss referendum against new nuclear power stations submitted in Bern

Referendum against new nuclear power stations submitted in Bern Keystone-SDA

A broad coalition claims to have collected over 131,800 signatures in support of a referendum against the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.

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The signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Tuesday.

The referendum is backed by the Social Democrats, the Greens, the Green Liberal Party, sections of the Centre Party, and numerous organisations such as the Swiss Energy Foundation and Greenpeace Switzerland.

The “No to New Nuclear Power Stations” coalition accuses the Federal Council and parliament of pursuing policies that ignore the will of the people. Voters have clearly spoken out in favour of a future based on renewable energy.

If the referendum is officially approved, Swiss voters are likely to be able to vote on the legislative amendment on February 28, 2027 at the earliest.

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More Energy transition Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants This content was published on More than 125,000 people signed the referendum petition against the government proposal that was approved by parliament in June. Read more: Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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