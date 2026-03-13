Science podcast: Switzerland’s stubborn food waste problem
Despite its reputation for recycling, Switzerland continues to struggle with significant food waste, with households accounting for a major share of the environmental impact.
In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast, our reporter Kristian Foss Brandt takes us inside the secrets of Swiss waste bags and looks at the scale of the country’s food waste problem. We delve into why Switzerland, a nation known for its efficiency, lags behind many European counterparts in reducing discarded edible food.
Discover the surprising reasons behind this pervasive issue, from household habits to broader societal factors, and explore the challenges in meeting ambitious national reduction targets.
Tune in to uncover the hidden truths about Swiss food waste and learn what it will take to turn the tide.
Why the Swiss waste more food than they think
