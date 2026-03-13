The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Science podcast: Switzerland’s stubborn food waste problem

Despite its reputation for recycling, Switzerland continues to struggle with significant food waste, with households accounting for a major share of the environmental impact.

This content was published on

I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference.

In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast, our reporter Kristian Foss Brandt takes us inside the secrets of Swiss waste bags and looks at the scale of the country’s food waste problem. We delve into why Switzerland, a nation known for its efficiency, lags behind many European counterparts in reducing discarded edible food.

Discover the surprising reasons behind this pervasive issue, from household habits to broader societal factors, and explore the challenges in meeting ambitious national reduction targets.

Tune in to uncover the hidden truths about Swiss food waste and learn what it will take to turn the tide.

Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

