Permafrost thawing: protecting endangered mountain infrastructure in the Swiss Alps
Switzerland’s cable cars and mountain huts are at risk because the ground beneath them is melting. In this video Swissinfo talks to Elizaveta Sharaborova, a Swiss-based researcher developing a solar-powered solution to stabilise thawing permafrost threatening Alpine infrastructure.
New hope for cable cars and mountain huts threatened by permafrost collapse
