Swiss citizens will be voting on restricting wind farm expansion

On Friday, the Association for the Protection of Nature and Democracy submitted two people's initiatives aimed at curbing the expansion of wind farms. More than 110,000 signatures have been collected.

The forest protection initiative is calling for nature to be protected from the installation of wind turbines in woodland. For each wind turbine installed, the equivalent of a football pitch would have to be cleared. “Cutting down green spaces to protect the climate is absolute nonsense,” criticises the initiative committee.

The text does not prohibit the installation of wind turbines. But it does call for them to be planned and built elsewhere than in forests and wooded pastures.

The second initiative calls for all residents affected by the construction of wind turbines to be given the opportunity to express their views democratically. In this way, the population will have the right to defend its well-being and quality of life, says the committee.

