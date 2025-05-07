The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Climate solutions

Switzerland hits Overshoot Day 20 days earlier this year

Switzerland has used up its resources for the whole year
Switzerland has used up its resources for the whole year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland hits Overshoot Day 20 days earlier this year
Listening: Switzerland hits Overshoot Day 20 days earlier this year

Switzerland has already exhausted its natural resources for the year as of this Wednesday. This year’s Swiss Overshoot Day falls 20 days earlier than in 2024.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Starting on Wednesday, Switzerland will be living “on credit” for future generations, according to the #Movethedate Switzerland movement. If everyone on Earth lived like the Swiss, we would need 2.9 planets to sustain us.

The Swiss have a notably high environmental footprint. Compared to other countries, this impact is particularly evident in areas like transport, housing, food and the heavy consumption of imported goods, including electronic devices.

+ Why Switzerland’s carbon footprint is bigger than you think

While individual efforts are crucial, they can only cut up to 20% of the climate and resource impact, the report states. The remaining 80% is influenced by policies and investment choices in key areas like energy, transport, food and the circular economy.

To mark Swiss Overshoot Day, Greenpeace activists and design students from Zurich University of the Arts unfurled a 70-metre-long receipt in Zurich’s Old Town. The receipt, featuring 127 questions on environmental protection and economic growth, symbolises the 127 days it took Switzerland to exhaust its natural resources.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

No specific regulations for deepfakes

More

Switzerland rejects deepfake regulation

This content was published on The Swiss House of Representatives voted against a motion to introduce specific regulations for AI-generated “deepfakes.”

Read more: Switzerland rejects deepfake regulation

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR