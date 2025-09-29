The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland makes progress on environmental footprint but gaps remain

Switzerland has made progress in reducing its environmental progress but still has more to do. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
Generated with artificial intelligence.
According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), Switzerland reduced its environmental impact per capita by one third between 2000 and 2022. Nevertheless, according to the agency’s new report, it continues to exceed planetary boundaries.

According to the country profile, progress has been made in air quality, forest biodiversity, and resource management. At the same time, major challenges remain: two-thirds of the environmental damage caused by domestic demand occurs abroad, compounded by climate change and overuse of resources. As countermeasures, the EEA pointed to national laws such as the CO2 Act and the Climate and Innovation Act, as well as programs such as the Action Plan against Food Waste and recommendations for resource-efficient nutrition.

Swiss citizens on decide on Sunday on a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet.

Switzerland votes on respecting planetary boundaries 

This content was published on The “environmental responsibility initiative”, brought by the Young Greens, wants to make the Swiss economy respect the limits of nature. Voting ends at midday on Sunday.

Read more: Switzerland votes on respecting planetary boundaries 

Although the report also shows successes in reducing greenhouse gases and air pollutants in a European comparison, the overall situation of nature remains worrying. The Environment Agency warns that the pressures pose significant risks to prosperity, security, and living standards in Europe. The implementation of already agreed directives must therefore be accelerated as a matter of urgency.

The report by the Copenhagen-based EU authority is considered the most comprehensive analysis of the current state of the environment, climate, and sustainability in the region. It is based on data from 38 countries.

