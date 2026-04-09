Swiss climate policy ‘lacks ambition’
Switzerland's climate policy lacks foresight and coherence, according to a group of experts from the Swiss Academy of Sciences.
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The group concludes that measures taken to date are not sufficient to achieve statutory targets.
The scientists commissioned by the Swiss Academy of Sciences identified shortcomings in the areas of transport, heating and construction in particular, according to their report published on Thursday.
They also regretted the reluctance of the Swiss financial centre, which with its large volume of capital could play a “key role” in adapting to climate change.
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The report also notes that part of the implementation of Switzerland’s climate targets, namely halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, is based on the purchase of foreign emission certificates.
While this may be more cost-effective in the short term, there is a risk that the necessary measures to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2050 will be delayed.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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