Extreme heat impacts train travel in Switzerland
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has experienced a number of disruptions to the railway infrastructure and rolling stock caused by the heat. This includes overheating of traction motors or faults in air-conditioning systems.
According to a statement issued by SBB on Wednesday, affected trains were immediately replaced so that the faulty components could be replaced.
SBB has so far managed to maintain a stable service even under these extreme conditions.
The heat can cause steel in the rails to expand, posing a risk of deformation to the tracks and points.
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On Monday afternoon at Zurich main station, a set of points had to be readjusted for this very reason, SBB reported. Some trains ran with slight delays.
In isolated cases, air-conditioning systems may stop working, the company noted, adding that they would be repaired immediately.
Translated from Italian, sub-edited by jdp
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