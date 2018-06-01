Switzerland is making the export of chemicals to Syria — where the government has allegedly used chemical weapons against its people multiple times — subject to a licensing requirement.
The Swiss government announced the decision on Friday, only weeks after a report by Swiss public television, RTS, revealed that Switzerland had authorised the export to Syria of five metric tons of chemical isopropanol in 2014.
The chemical can be used to make sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent.
The Federal Council now wants all deliveries of goods to Syria that could be diverted from their legitimate use to manufacture chemical warfare agents to be subject to authorisation. The European Union already restricts exports of this type.
In the wake of a chemical attack near Damascus in August 2013 that killed hundreds of people, the United States came close to launching military strikes against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Instead a deal was made to destroy the country's stockpile by mid-2014.
