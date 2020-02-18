This content was published on February 18, 2020 10:46 AM

Sonova claims that less than 0.5% of patients with the implants have needed surgical removal.

(Sonova)

The American subsidiary of Swiss hearing aid firm Sonova expects to shell out up to CHF50 million (around $51 million) in a recall of sub-optimal cochlear implants.

On Tuesday, the company announced that its US subsidiary Advanced Bionics is conducting a product recall on the initial versions of the HiRes Ultra and Ultra 3D cochlear implant devices. It will retrieve un-implanted devices and replace them with recently approved new versions.

The company has seen an increase in cases of surgical removal of its implants due to deterioration in hearing performance. However, Sonova claims that less than 0.5% of patients with the implants have needed surgical removal and that the defects do not present a safety issue. The cost of the recall is estimated to be between CHF40 and CHF50 million.

Despite the setback, Sonova expects its Hearing Instruments business to grow by 9 to 11% this year.

The outbreak of the coronavirus resulted in a one week pause for its Chinese operations. “At this time, this is not expected to materially impact Sonova’s results,” the company said.

Implant files Swiss implant makers come under the microscope The Implant Files on faulty implants and weak safety standards are raising alarm bells for Switzerland’s rapidly growing medical device industry. By Jessica Davis Plüss See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Japanese (ja) スイス製インプラントは大丈夫なのか？

Portuguese (pt) Produtores suíços de implantes reagem a acusações





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018