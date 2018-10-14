Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Combat violence Swiss football games marred by hooligans

...
Supporters of Grasshoppers Zurich light smoke flares.

The data covers nearly 190 football games and nearly 300 ice-hockey matches.

(Keystone)

Every third football game in Switzerland over the past six months has been marked by violent incidents according to new data collected by the federal and national authorities.

Most incidents involving militant supporters occurred in Zurich, which has two teams in the national top league, and most of the violence was reported outside the stadiums, according to the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

The database, which was launched on a trial basis, records cases of hooligans lighting flares (44%) and causing damage to property (44%). The report also mentions nearly 20% of cases of injuries caused to non-participants in the violence.

Violence in Swiss ice-hockey stadiums appears to be less widespread. Only one in ten games was the scene of troublemakers on the rampage.

+ Cracking down on violence at sports events

The head of the police coordination unit in Fribourgexternal link says the data gathered allows for improved analysis of the reported incidents and has already led to the football and ice-hockey clubs seeking talks with the national sports associations and transport companies, notably the Federal Railways.

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS; ug

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters