Communications devices used by Hezbollah detonate across Lebanon, security source, witnesses say

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Communications devices used by Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah detonated late Wednesday afternoon across the country’s south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a security source and a witness said.

The source said it was not clear if the equipment was pagers. At least one of the blasts heard took place near a funeral organized by Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group detonated across the country.

