Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Cool, calm and collected Federer: ‘When I met Mirka I had no titles, now I have 91’

...
Embed code

On court, Roger Federer makes everything look easy; off court, the Swiss tennis legend is equally impressive and well-organised – from his charity work in Africa to his own family. But as the saying goes, behind every successful man there’s a strong woman. (RTS, swissinfo.ch)

The life of a professional tennis player is a year-round globe-trotting blur of hotel rooms, tennis courts and press conferences. The logistics – and jet lag – are hard enough for one person, let alone if there’s a family of four young children in tow. Fortunately for Roger Federer, his wife and manager Mirka keeps the “circus”, as he calls it, running smoothly.

Admittedly money helps. With career prize moneyexternal link of just over $100 million (CHF100.7 million) and an annual incomeexternal link including sponsorship deals of around $70 million, Federer has no problem affording private jets and round-the-clock nannies.

Now 35, he is playing as well as ever and enjoying a comeback that few people thought possible, but as he points out in this interview with Swiss public television, RTS, without Mirka, his rock, he would be nothing.

swissinfo.ch/ts

Related Stories

Visual data

Who is the best? The complete history of every No. 1 male tennis player

By

How do the different tennis champions compare? We summed up the complete history of all the number one ranked ATP (Association of Tennis ...

3 There are 3 comments on this article.

Miami thrice Federer: ‘I can’t believe it! For me the dream continues’

By

Swiss tennis genius Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title on Sunday when he beat Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami ...

1 There is one comment on this article.

Visual data

Age of success Federer’s path to 18 Grand Slam tennis titles

By

Is tennis record holder Roger Federer an early starter or late developer? A swissinfo.ch graphic looks at the evidence.