This content was published on May 1, 2020 4:46 PM

In the third episode of our new series, there's a bit of romance, soothing nature, family bliss and more!



If you want to share your positive story, you can send a video, or a picture and an audio file to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes