Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Coronavirus cartoons Swiss reach for comic relief to beat the lockdown blues

Bandiera elvetica starnutisce e diventa bandiera della Croce Rossa.

A sneeze is all it takes for the Red Cross to appear. (By Silvan Wegmann)

Daniel Koch

S_T_A_Y H_O_M_E  K_E_E_P T_W_O M_E_T_R_E_S D_I_S_T_A_N_C_E.  (By Michael Streun)

"Mr Coronavirus" Daniel Koch, the Zen-like head of communicable diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health, has become one of the most recognised faces in Switzerland.

A man in front of a television set.

"Staying home to NOT watch football. I'm not sure he'll survive that." (By Patrick Chapatte)

The cancellation of competitive sport has hit some people hard.

A man in front of a closed door

Exit, Switzerland's largest organisation for assisted suicide, is closed because of the coronavirus. (By Pfuschi) 

Two graphs, one going up and one going down

A tale of two graphs: Covid-19 and the economy. (By Gabriel Giger)

Father and daughter

"I've got to finish my presentation – I haven't got time to correct your balance sheets!" (By Vincent di Silvestro)

It's hard combining home office and home schooling.

Galleria di vignette dei cartoonist svizzeri

The Covid-19 confinement measures have changed and slowed down the lives of many people, but Swiss cartoonists are busier than ever. The pandemic, with its new faces and the reactions of politicians and society in general, is a rich source of inspiration.  

The Swiss cartoonists’ association Gezeichnetexternal link had the idea of bringing together on Instagramexternal link part of the enormous humorous output about the unprecedented period we are going through. It has done so in parallel with the Museum of Communicationexternal link in Bern. 

“During the crisis you mustn’t lose your sense of humour,” says Nico Gurtner, head of marketing and communication at the museum. “Bringing these drawings together in a single collection provides a little distraction and entertainment to people stuck working at home.” 

Offering a laugh to people in isolation is even more important when the possibilities for movement are limited, he adds. 

The Museum of Communication is already planning a retrospective exhibition on the year, Gezeichnet 2020external link, in December. Hopefully by then the lockdown will be just a memory which might even make us smile.


Neuer Inhalt

newsletter subscription

Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.
Newsletters

covid-19 Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus in Europe. This is where things stand and the latest on the measures in place.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters