Economics minister Guy Parmelin (centre), flanked by health minister Alain Berset (right) and finance minister Ueli Maurer (left) announced new measures to try and tackle the coronavirus crisis. (Keystone)

The Swiss government on Friday announced more measures in response to the coronavirus crisis, including a countrywide ban on gatherings of more than five people in public spaces and an additional economic package to help the economy.

Some cantons have already introduced the ban on gatherings of more than five, but this is now countrywide and the police have the power to impose fines of CHF100 ($102) per person found violating the ban. For gatherings of fewer than five people, Health Minister Alain Berset said people must keep a distance of two metres apart.

Announcing the measure, Berset appealed to all members of society to adhere to the rules, saying this was a time for the Swiss of all generations to show they can do “what we do best”.

Cantons have the power to close down building sites and industry that are found in contravention of these health rules.

Economic measures

The government also announced an additional CHF32 billion for the labour market. This package is in addition to the CHF10 billion already announced a week ago. These measures are intended to safeguard jobs, guarantee wages and support the self-employed.

The new package provides CHF20 billion for companies with liquidity problems to obtain transitional bank loans.

Companies hit by the crisis will be able to defer payment of social insurance contributions temporarily and without interest. These measures also apply to self-employed persons whose turnover has fallen.

The right to compensation in the event of a reduction in work will be extended to temporary workers and for people in an apprenticeship, so that companies will not have to let their apprentices go.

Parents who have to interrupt their work to care for their children after schools closed can claim compensation. The same applies in the event of an interruption of work due to a quarantine ordered by a doctor.

