This content was published on May 25, 2020 3:08 PM

After weeks of closure, Swiss restaurants, pubs and cafés have been open again since May 11. But the situation is not quite back to normal. For now, the number of clients allowed per establishment is limited and social distancing rules must be respected. The Federal Council (government) may announce a further relaxation of measures in the coming weeks.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains