Coronavirus Health authorities monitor COVID-19 in Italy

A man in Casalpusterlengo, one the northern Italian towns placed under lockdown, and not far from the Swiss border

Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link is keeping a close eye on the situation in Italy, where two people have died of the new coronavirus.

No further measures are currently being considered. However, the situation could change rapidly, a spokesperson for the health office told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Sunday. The office would not comment on measures being taken by other countries to handle the outbreak of the virus that originated in China.

A dozen towns in northern Italy were placed under quarantine on Sunday. More than 100 cases have been recorded in the region, according to the governor of Lombardy, for whom "increased border controls are needed".

Lombardy shares a border with the Swiss cantons of Ticino and Graubünden. As of yet there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Switzerland.

A dozen Swiss who had been on a cruise ship in Asia are due to be quarantined in Switzerland. In addition, a further five Swiss and two of their Chinese relatives are being flown back to Switzerland. 

Worldwide, 78,500 people have been infected with COVID-19; more than 2,400 have died.


