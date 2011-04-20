Corruption is rare, but not all is rosy

This content was published on April 20, 2011 3:29 PM Apr 20, 2011 - 15:29

Cases of bribery in Switzerland are extremely rare, and there is a high level of integrity in its institutions, says a report approved by the government on Wednesday.

But the report on corruption points out that there are some shortcomings when conflicts of interest arise, and a lack of transparency in such areas as the financing of political parties and campaigns.

It also recommends that protection for whistleblowers – employees who reveal the shady activities of their employers – should be extended.

Corruption in developing countries is a problem for Swiss exporters, and needs to be combated. But the report admits that it is not only Swiss enterprises which have a duty to follow rules against bribing foreign officials.

The report, the first of its kind in Switzerland, was drawn up by the working group on fighting corruption, set up by the government in 2008. Its members are drawn from the federal administration and prosecutor’s office, business circles, the cantons and cities and from civil society.

