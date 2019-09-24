Navigation

Cost of living New health insurance premiums are ‘good news’ for most

While many in Switzerland can look forward to lower health insurance premiums next year, some will be paying nearly 3% more.

On average, the premiums will go up by 0.2% in 2020, announced Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset on Tuesday. “That’s very good news,” said Berset at a media conference in Bern, but added that “we have to keep fighting” to manage health-related costs in Switzerland.

The Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link attributes the moderate increase in health premiums to cost-cutting measures such as the revision of the TARMED tariff system [CHF500 million ($506 million) saved] and the continuous lowering of medication prices – which has brought savings of around CHF1 billion since 2012.

+ How does the Swiss health insurance model work?

However, residents of cantons Appenzell Outer Rhodes, Graubünden, Ticino and Valais will have to pay at least 1.5% more starting in January. In canton Neuchâtel, the increase is greatest: 2.9%. The local authorities attribute this to the shrinking population and the fact that nearly half of the people are insured by a company in the red that had to adjust its prices.

In the following ten cantons, premiums will go down: Aargau, Basel City, Bern, Lucerne, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, Vaud, Zug and Zurich. Lucerne can look forward to the biggest discount of 1.5%.

On average, the monthly cost per person of health insurance will be CHF315.40. For those aged 19-25, it will be CHF265.30, representing savings of 2%.


