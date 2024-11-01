Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Court in Georgia rules that two men accused of ballot stuffing be held, Interpress reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A court in Georgia on Friday ruled that two men accused of ballot stuffing in a weekend parliamentary election be placed in custody, the Interpress news agency reported.

The alleged ballot stuffing took place in the 25,000-strong town of Marneuli in southeastern Georgia and the results from the affected precinct were annulled as a result.

Two U.S. pollsters commissioned by Georgian opposition forces have called into question official results that showed the governing Georgian Dream party won the election in the South Caucasus country, as opposition parties prepare to hold a new protest next week.

The electoral commission says the vote was free and fair.

