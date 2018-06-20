A Swiss condom manufacturer must pay back CHF160,000 (USD 161,000) in profits to the entertainment company Warner Brothers due to trademark infringements, the Federal Court has ruled on Wednesday.
The court's decision confirms an earlier ruling by a cantonal court in Schwyz which had ordered the Swiss the sex shop chain Magic X, to pay back any profits it had made from the sale of its “Harry Popper” condoms.
Because the company had not provided sufficient evidence to determine how much money it had made from the sale of the product, the lower court had ruled that CHF160,000 was a reasonable estimate of the profits.
Magic X filed a complaint contesting this amount, but the calculation was now confirmed by the Federal court. The court said that the procedure complied with legal regulations.
