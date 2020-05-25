This content was published on May 25, 2020 9:59 AM

This summer, many residents of Switzerland will enjoy themselves closer to home, for example on Lake Cauma in Flims, Graubünden. (Keystone / Arno Balzarini)

Despite the coronavirus, good – and local – summer vacation options are still a priority in Switzerland.

“We have one big goal in common: we want there to be lovely, good and safe holidays in Switzerland this summer,” said Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga after Sunday’s meeting between government leaders and representatives of the tourism industry – which has been hard hit by Covid-19 restrictions. It was the second such meeting, following one in late April.

The aim of this second meeting was to discuss the need for relaxing vacation options in Switzerland now that travel abroad is problematic. It also served to give the industry a certain degree of planning security.

Swiss restaurants, museums and many other businesses have been allowed to welcome customers since May 11, provided that they have concepts to protect guests and employees from the virus.

From June 8, attractions like mountain railways, zoos, theatres and swimming pools can re-open.

On Wednesday, the government will announce further measures related to the Swiss tourism sector. It is unclear when campgrounds can re-open and lake ferries can begin operating again.

The Swiss government has earmarked CHF40 million ($41.1 million) to support the local tourism industry.











Keystone-SDA/sm

