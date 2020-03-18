This content was published on March 18, 2020 12:55 PM

The Swiss authorities say there are food stocks available to consumers for more than four months to cope with the current coronavirus epidemic.

“There is no reason to panic over food,” the government’s delegate for national economic supply,external link Werner Meier, said in an interview published on Wednesday in various newspapers belonging to the CH Media group.

The Swiss business sector, supported by the government, ensures that enough essential foodstuffs are stockpiled for times of crisis, according to Meier. He also said measures are being implemented to ensure the availability and delivery of medication.

Supermarkets and small retail shops had access to plenty of supplies to stock their shelves, he said.

“We have no reports by retailers of shortages or bottlenecks,” Meier said. "Switzerland has closed its borders for people, but not for goods.”

Meier also maintained it was key for the country’s critical infrastructure that cross-border workers continue to be able to get to their workplaces in Switzerland.

However, he said there are no plans at the moment to consider imposing rules on the industry for the production of essential goods.



