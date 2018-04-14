creative minds Einsteins from around the world gather in Geneva
The 46th International Exhibition of Inventions is currently being held in Geneva. Over four days, inventors from all over the world will present what they have come up with, and – importantly – seek out a market for their inventions.
The exhibition is taking place, as usual, in the Geneva Palexpo Arena, situated close to the airport. It’s a venue used to holding big events including the Geneva International Motor Show, the ‘Salon du Livre’ book festival, the Press Fair, and big name music concerts.
The International Exhibition of Inventionsexternal link is a huge show, perhaps the most important of its kind in the world. This year’s event will see 700 inventors from 45 countries, showing off around a thousand inventions for the very first time.
The event offers wide visibility. Last year, more than 30,000 visitors (of which around 40% were from the sector) and 650 journalists attended. It also allows inventors to expand their network and do business. A survey among those exhibiting last year showed that more than 45% of the inventions presented resulted in a licensing agreement.