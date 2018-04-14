Chinese inventor Pi-Yu Chuang presents her new and improved corset design, which extends to the thigh to offer more user comfort.

The Iranian inventor Hamid Mehrabi presents his anti-allergic underpants, which can prevent skin and irritation problems.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis watches as a drone carries the scissors that will cut the ribbon inaugurating the exhibition.

Fast food: Italian Nedzad Alihodzic has invented a cardboard kit that allows you to eat and drink while walking.

Steven Tu from Hong Kong, who invented a new camera that can take 3D images of a foetus in its mother's womb.

Chinese man King Peng presenting his e-Bot, a small aluminium robot that can be programmed to undertake various tasks.

Franco-Swiss sailor Yvan Bourgnon presents a scale model of his catamaran, which aims to help clear the oceans of plastic waste.

The 46th International Exhibition of Inventions is currently being held in Geneva. Over four days, inventors from all over the world will present what they have come up with, and – importantly – seek out a market for their inventions.



The exhibition is taking place, as usual, in the Geneva Palexpo Arena, situated close to the airport. It’s a venue used to holding big events including the Geneva International Motor Show, the ‘Salon du Livre’ book festival, the Press Fair, and big name music concerts.



The International Exhibition of Inventionsexternal link is a huge show, perhaps the most important of its kind in the world. This year’s event will see 700 inventors from 45 countries, showing off around a thousand inventions for the very first time.



The event offers wide visibility. Last year, more than 30,000 visitors (of which around 40% were from the sector) and 650 journalists attended. It also allows inventors to expand their network and do business. A survey among those exhibiting last year showed that more than 45% of the inventions presented resulted in a licensing agreement.



