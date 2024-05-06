Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to Leave UBS in Coming Weeks, FT Says

(Bloomberg) — Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner is set to leave UBS Group AG in the coming weeks after the completion of the merger of the two former Swiss rivals, the Financial Times reported.

UBS is working to complete the integration of Credit Suisse by the end of May, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The Swiss government last year orchestrated a UBS takeover of Credit Suisse as it was teetering on the edge of collapse.

Koerner had hoped to leave the business earlier but has been persuaded to stay until after the legal merger, the FT said.

The combination of the two banks’ holding companies will mean the Credit Suisse chief executive role will become obsolete, the newspaper said.

