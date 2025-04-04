Credit’s Fear Gauges Soar Most Since Banking Meltdown in 2023

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Gauges for credit risk are signaling just how nervous investors are getting about what Bank of America Corp. analysts described as the “the biggest shock to global trade in modern times.”

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs sent indexes that track credit-default swaps surging by the most since March 2023 in both the US and Europe. The CDS contracts are used to hedge against the risk of default. The Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, the most active CDS contract in the world, jumped as much as 8.5 basis points to 75.7 basis points, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

“High-yield flows are turning negative and folks are in clear-out mode before the weekend and payrolls,” said Simon Matthews, a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. “After the ugly close last night state side, some are catching up in Europe credit.”

CDS indexes are a popular way of hedging against risk because they tend to be more liquid than regular “cash” bonds, and an easy way for traders to reduce or add risk quickly.

Bonds Drop

That said, junk bonds in Europe also dropped on Friday. Auto suppliers led the move downwards, with Nanterre-based Forvia SE’s euro bond due June 2031 poised for its biggest fall on record, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Schaeffler, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Standard Profil Automotive GmbH also saw their bond prices drop sharply on the day.

The declines within the European junk-rated index were led by the companies most affected by tariffs, but also by the worse-quality names which investors had already concerns about.

Among the biggest losers, were EQT’s French laboratories business Cerba, as well as Emeria, a real estate company. Both have already been under the spotlight because of their heavy debt piles.

More defaults

Raphael Thuin, head of capital market strategies at Tikehau Capital said that while leverage is close to long term averages and maturities ahead have been refinanced for the most part, junk bond markets are “very sensitive” to the economic cycle.

“If the economy was to slow down due to ongoing commercial tensions, we could expect spreads to widen further, and conversations about more defaults start emerging again,” he said.

Junk credit markets had been relatively insulated from the pain being felt in stocks as concerns rose over the impact of trade levies on the global economy. Investors argued that the hefty yields on offer in a high-rate environment offered protection from the worst of the volatility. However, the tariffs sent shock waves through global markets on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst trading session in five years and junk bond spreads spiking globally, but most notably in the US.

The risk of a trade war is also rising as countries decide how to respond to the levies. China plans to impose a 34% tariff on all US goods from April 10, according to local reports. And the risk of a recession in the US have risen to at least 50%, Apollo Global Management Inc. President Jim Zelter said on Thursday while money markets have increased their expectations for rate cuts there.

“Everyone is stunned by what is happening,” Benjamin Sabahi, head of credit research at Spread Research. “The consequences generally speaking for the credit market is that inflation is likely to be back and revenues expectations adjusted downward at issuer level.”

(Updates with the move in the US.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.