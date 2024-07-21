Cricket-England win series as West Indies collapse

reuters_tickers

1 minute

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Spinner Shoaib Bashir took five wickets as England bowled out West Indies for 143 to secure a 241-run victory on the fourth day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The touring side, chasing 385 to win, started well thanks to a solid opening partnership of 61 between captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis.

The dismissal of Louis by Chris Woakes, however, prompted a collapse as West Indies lost five wickets in 35 balls.

After Louis was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 17, Kirk McKenzie edged Bashir to Smith for one and Brathwaite fell for 47 when he feathered a catch to Smith off Woakes.

Kavem Hodge, who made a century in the first innings, was trapped lbw by Bashir for a duck and Alick Athanaze edged Bashir to Joe Root at slip for one to leave the West Indies reeling at 82-5.

Kevin Sinclair did not last long, skying a catch off his wrist to Zak Crawley in the slips off Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson trapped Joshua Da Silva lbw for 14.

Atkinson bowled Alzarri Joseph for a duck, Bashir bowled Jason Holder for 37 and the spinner bowled Shamar Joseph for eight to complete figures of 5-41.