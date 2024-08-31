Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Cricket-More to come, says Root after setting England century record

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Hugh Lawson

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s Joe Root said he had lost none of his desire to score runs for his country and get better as a player after compiling his 34th test century on Saturday at Lord’s in the second test against Sri Lanka.

Root’s second hundred of the match put his team in a strong position to clinch the series and took him to the top of the list of England test centurions.

“I feel like there’s a lot more work to be done and a lot more to contribute still,” Root told reporters.

“As a player you pride yourself on affecting games and trying to contribute to winning causes, and the last few years I’ve obviously had a good time of it.

“You’ve just got to keep putting the work in and trying to continue doing that and adding to what is a really exciting team,” he said.

Root attributed part of his success to the more swashbuckling approach the team have adopted under coach Brendon McCullum and regular captain Ben Stokes.

“The way we look at the game now is so fun to be around, to be a part of, and it’s an environment where you see guys come in and thrive. And even as a senior player that gives you so much energy and you continue wanting to add and evolve and get better,” he said.

“Teams have got so much knowledge and information now that you can’t be happy with where you’re at, and you can’t be expecting to play the same way all the time.”

Root added that it was important to have the time to improve your game.

“The last little while, I feel like I’ve had a good balance of wanting to get better and evolving, but not trying too much too quickly – I guess that’s the art of it,” he said.

